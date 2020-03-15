1 confirmed case in Champaign County, tests for over 50 cases still out

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The first case of coronavirus in Champaign County has been confirmed by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District on Sunday, March 15.

They say she is a 50- yea r- old woman who is currently at home in isolation and is recovering. Officials did not want to comment on which county she lives in.

Health officials say she was in contact with someone else who recently traveled to Italy.

The health district says they were anticipating this case and are anticipating other cases to come within the upcoming week. They say they are waiting for the results of more than 50 cases.

“Continue to practice good preventive measures, stay home when you are sick and avoid crowded places,” said Julie Pryde, who is the Champaign-Urbana Health District Administrator.

Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 93 cases in 13 counties in Illinois.