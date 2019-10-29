Leaders call for representative to step down after arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– A state representative was arrested and now faces a bribery charge.

Luis Arroyo was charged in federal court Monday. He is accused of offering to pay a state senator $2,500 a month in exchange for the senator’s support of a bill. State leaders on both sides of the aisle are fed up with recent allegations of corruption swirling around the capitol. Now many from the governor to the speaker of the house are asking Arroyo to step down.

” I am now calling upon Representative Luis Arroyo to resign by the end of business today,” House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said in a press conference Monday.

Durkin said Arroyo will be under the microscope if he doesn’t step down. “Otherwise, I will be filing proper paperwork to begin the special investigative process in a special investigative committee under house rule 91,” said Durkin.

Governor Pritzker is also calling on Arroyo to immediately step down as chairman of the capital appropriations committee, saying in statement:

“Corruption, deception and self-dealing have no place in our government, and public officials who betray the public trust have forfeited the privilege of serving.”

House Speaker Micheal Madigan said Arroyo’s attorney’s have assured him that Arroyo plans to remove himself from the committee but Madigan is asking to him to go further than that, saying Arroyo should resign from his seat as a state representative.

“Related to representative Durkin’s press conference this morning, we are prepared to institute those procedures under rules for disciplinary committee, take testimony and then make a recommendation in the house of representatives.”

Arroyo’s name is no longer listed as capital appropriations chair on the state’s General Assembly website.