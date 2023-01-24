WCIA.com
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Jan 24, 2023 / 08:41 AM CST
Updated: Jan 24, 2023 / 08:41 AM CST
WATCH (WCIA) – Why’s Guy’s Paul Kwiat came on the Morning Show to talk about Nuclear Fusion.
Chair yoga is done with a chair. It’s more accessible for those with physical limitations or those who want to practice as they work.
When gyms shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, home gyms turned from a nicety to a necessity. We list the best equipment for strength training.
Exercising at home saves you the trouble of dealing with traffic or a packed gym.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now