White House invites CUPHD’s Julie Pryde to speak at virtual event

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is being recognized at the national level for all their hard work over the past year.

But it’s not just CUPHD getting a shout-out. Administrator Julie Pryde says she’s been invited to speak at a virtual White House event Thursday about partnerships CUPHD has formed to fight COVID-19.

From doctors and nurses working the front lines at hospitals like Carle, OSF, and Christie Clinic, to the U. of I. developing an innovative saliva test, Champaign County has done a lot in the fight against COVID.

But CUPHD’s Julie Pryde says faith and community organizations have also played a role.

She’ll speak at a virtual White House Zoom event about how partnerships with groups like that are important in the vaccine rollout. It’ll include federal, state, health, and community leaders from across the country.

The goal of the event is to share the ways health departments can work with community groups to develop, encourage, and educate people on vaccine plans.

“The level of collaboration and cooperation in our community really does stand out. We couldn’t do a fraction of what we’re doing in this community without all this support,” says Pryde.

She adds churches and volunteer groups have given important COVID-19 info to their congregations and the people they serve through conversations, ads, videos, and much more.

Pryde also says this invitation came as a bit of a surprise. She filled out of a survey that asked how CUPHD has partnered with the community. The National Association of County and City Health Officials gave her a call soon after.