VETERANS EVENT: Traumatic brain injuries

Nov. 1, Making the Invisible Visible: A Dialogue on Traumatic Brain Injury, Carle Foundation Hospital

This event will bring to light the complexity of traumatic brain injuries, and in doing so will help advance both research and services designed to enhance the well-being and quality of life for military veterans and their caregivers.

1: TBI is the signature wound for the post 9/11 era of Veterans, yet remains largely “invisible” regarding detection, symptoms, and recovery.

3: Dr. Teal served in the US Army Medical Corps as a major from 1997 to 2001, but had his first experience with TBI one month after medical school graduation when a former classmate fell asleep driving home from a long call night at the hospital.

4: TBI doesn’t happen to only veterans. The CDC defines a traumatic brain injury (TBI) as a disruption in the normal function of the brain that can be caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head, or penetrating head injury. Everyone is at risk for a TBI, especially children and older adults.