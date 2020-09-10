Pet Spotlight: Apollo with Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — For Thursday’s Pet Spotlight, WCIA’s Morning Show met a dog named Apollo.

Amy with Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team says Apollo is “a big beefy boy looking for a very special home.

“He came to us from another shelter in November. He was heartworm positive. During his treatment we discovered a tumor wrapped around his spleen. In order to remove the tumor, he also lost his spleen!

“He was also diagnosed with laryngeal paralysis. Which gives him more of a roar than a bark. This also means walking him on a collar will restrict his air flow and cause him to pass out. So we’re looking for a home with a fenced in backyard so he can get some safe exercise in!”