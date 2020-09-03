Pet Spotlight: Angel with CATSNAP

Morning Show Features
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Area Trap-Spay-Neuter and Adoption Program (CATSNAP) had a sweet calico cat named Angel to share with WCIA’s Morning Show on Thursday.

CATSNAP spokesperson Katie Buckley said this cat curled her lip and very daintily hissed at them — adding it was really a more of a sniff.

“She is unique, she is special, she is magnificent, she is newly released, she is free to roam in a room, a home environment, with a family and love.”

Although Angel is a little on the heavy side, Buckley said this cat will tighten up and get in shape.

