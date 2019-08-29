PEAR, FETA AND WALNUT FLATBREAD: 3 MINUTE GRILL

Pear, Feta, and Walnut Flat Bread Pizza

and

Summer Cole Slaw

There are times when we’re either low on groceries at home or need a fast meal. Flat bread pizzas are always an option at our home, as we keep a supply of flat breads handy in the refrigerator. Another grocery staple for us is a bag of slaw mix. Having these two items handy opens a world of mealtime possibilities!

The nice thing about flat bread pizza is that you can craft it to your taste. If you’re a traditional pizza person, they’re great with tomato sauce, cheese, and the meat and veggies of your choice. In the non-traditional vein, I like coming up with interesting combinations. Here’s what you’ll need for this tasty, quick flat bread pizza:

1 Naan Flat Bread

¼ cup feta cheese

1 ripe pear, peeled and diced

1 T chopped walnuts

¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese

Balsamic vinegar

Spray a foiled lined baking sheet with cooking spray. Place bread sheet and spray top with olive oil cooking spray. Top with feta, pear, walnuts, and parmesan cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes. If desired, top with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

Cole slaw is a great alternative to a lettuce salad. When I grocery shop each week, I’ll pick up a bag or two of slaw mix to have on hand. It’s also great for stir fry and even for grilling. Here are the ingredients needed for this jazzed up cole slaw:

Dressing:

½ Hellman’s Lite Mayonaise

1T honey

garlic powder, salt, and pepper to taste

Mix together in a small bowl. In a large bowl, mix the following:

1 bag slaw mix

1 large Granny Smith apple, cored and chopped into pieces

½ cup craisins

½ cup chopped walnuts

Add dressing to the slaw, apple, craisins, and walnut mix. Depending on your taste, you might need to add more mayonnaise, honey, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

This meal is not only great for something quick, but it’s also proven to be a favorite when we’ve had company for dinner. Don’t be afraid to get creative with your flat bread toppings. You could also grill your flat breads, avoiding heating up your kitchen. The slaw is not the greatest left over, but it’s easy adjust the recipe and make smaller amounts. It’s also great with grapes or raisins instead of craisins.