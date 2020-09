URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — What if you could detect health issues like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s a bit earlier?

Fortunately, now you can.

There’s new MRI technology that can more precisely localize the extent of a stroke — while better understanding how your brain responds to a heart attack. The answers to these questions and more are coming, thanks to a partnership between the University of Illinois and Carle Hospital that will bring a state-of-the-art MRI scanner to central Illinois.