Motivational Monday: Social-emotional learning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As the middle of August reminds us school is almost here again, also comes a variety of emotions — stress, excitement, nervousness, sadness about the transition, and fear of the unknown.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to surge, this new school year may amplify those feelings in both children and adults. As we go back to school, it’s important to remember not only academics but social-emotional learning too.

For Motivational Monday, Molly Mclay with Elliot Counseling Group explains social-emotional learning (SEL). Its a way of learning and growing our social and emotional selves.

While returning to school may be stressful—especially while navigating virtual, hybrid, or socially-distanced classroom spaces—centering our emotions and social connections in learning are more important than ever.