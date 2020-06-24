Whys Guys: Stargazing

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Library details reopening plan
Top Stories
Champaign County Bailout Coalition kicks off call-in campaign aimed at getting charges dropped for protestors
Meet your new morning show anchor
Video
From the Farm: Nitrogen Tracker
Video
21-year-old Urbana woman plans to fight several charges, backed by supporters demanding they be dropped
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Mainly Sunny & Comfy with Hit or Miss Showers
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Staying Comfy w/More Sunshine & Spotty Rain
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Former Illini Cory Bradford embracing next chapter in life
Video
Top Stories
“I’m just thankful for the amount of people that could still be allowed to come”
Video
Our Town Hoopeston: Cornjerker Pride
Video
Bradford will not play in TBT
Video
What to expect at Memorial Stadium in Phase 4
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Two travel tours to get you out of the house (and then some)
Video
Top Stories
Mary Margaret McBride’s Blueberry Boy Bait
Video
Top Stories
Films where tough guys go funny selected by film critics, Chuck & Pam
Video
Alzheimer’s Awareness Webinars
Video
Rooted Wealth Advisors
Video
Just BEE Açaí is back!
Video
Community
Open for Business
The Next New Normal Webinar
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Monticello
Pana
Hoopeston
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Whys Guys: Stargazing
MORNING SHOW
Posted:
Jun 24, 2020 / 10:26 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 24, 2020 / 10:27 AM CDT
Whys Guy Dave Leake joined us over video chat to share all about the summer sky.