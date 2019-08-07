WELDON HOMECOMING 2019: Celebration details

August 14, noon- 5, Lincoln Square Mall, CU Girls Guide to… is a one-day Education & Empowerment event for local teen girls headed Back to School in the Champaign/Urbana area. Studies show that girls’ self-confidence goes down while the perceived need to be perfect is on the rise from the age of 12 on. This event will give girls the tools and resources to help them counter that narrative and start the school year off on the right foot.

1: Resource Fair: local organizations that have the info the girls will need throughout high school (Urbana Park Districts, Rattle the Stars (suicide prevention), League of Women Voters, etc. 2: Breakout Sessions: Fitness & Nutrition, Cooking, Healthy Relationships, Women in Politics, High School Success, Skin Care/Makeup & DIY/Art 3: Large Group Sessions: Mindfulness to curb anxiety, Improv to increase confidence, College Prep Session and Ask an OBGYN 4: AREAS OF INVOLVEMENT STILL OPEN: Resource Tables will be from 12:00 – 1:30 (Banks to show girls how to open an account/financial literacy; Collaborative Art Station; SWAG bag item: ready to stuff these bags with anything that will be helpful for these young girls! Makeup Samples, notebooks, pens, hand sanitizer, key chains … etc. SNACKS: If you are interested in donating snacks, teen girls like to eat. inspiration and goals for this event the need for a collaborative projects like this how to help support local youth how to register and attend this event missing piece meets big O