University students produce virtual reality film series on police-minority relations

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some former University of Illinois students created a virtual reality film series shedding a light on relations between police and minorities.

The filmmaker got her start two years ago with the walls of the Siebel Computer Science Building when she first started working on the movie. She graduated last year, but her film and her team are winning some big awards now.

The movie is a three-part series told through the eyes of a mother, her son, and a police officer. The movie clip you see on your screen might not look like it, but once the film is released and you watch through a phone or tablet, you’ll be able to drag the scenery around for a 360-degree view.

It’s won awards and recognition at six film festivals, including the indie film night and France’s 360 Film Festival.

“I realized there’s so many other perspectives we don’t cover,’ said Jewel Ifeguni of YouMatter Studios. “In order for us to really not only drive the conversation but translate it into action, we need to be able to be empathetic toward all perspectives.”

Ifeguni says she based the stories on real-life experiences, including working with U. of I. police officers to capture their perspective. The film comes out Friday on YouTube.