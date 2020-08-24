U. of I. students return to the classroom

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at the University of Illinois returned back to the classroom Monday for the first time in months.

The U. of I. cancelled class after Spring Break back in March.

A big part of their re-opening plan is saliva testing for coronavirus.

When the U. of I. first launched the sites in July, Chancellor Robert Jones said that saliva testing was the main thing that would allow them to welcome students back to campus in some capacity.

Since the launch, the U. of I. has tested more than 60,000 students and staff members.

The innovative saliva test for COVID-19 just received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to expand nationally.

Classes will be a mixture of online and in-person. Face-to-face meeting times have been saved for mostly smaller, lab-type classes.

All residence hall rooms have a two-person occupancy limit. No outside visitors will be allowed.

Dining hall use will also be limited — with packaged carry out meals available.

University officials say there are designated quarantine areas for students who test positive for COVID-19, or have symptoms.

They will be closely monitoring the next 10-15 days to see how they move forward.