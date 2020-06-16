U of I extension: sleep webinar

We all have experienced a bad nights sleep that leaves us sluggish and irritable, but what are the benefits of a good nights sleep?

The U of I Extension is helping us understand just how important sleep is to our bodies.
It’s a part of their summer self-car webinar series.

Today’s webinar is Don’t Sleep on Sleep: How sleeping can impact brain functioning.
The free event is happening today at noon and is open to anyone.

