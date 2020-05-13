U of I extension hosts free webinar series

Managing stress during difficult times is challenging for everyone; but if you or a loved one has diabetes, managing stress is even more important. The University of Illinois Extension is hosting a free Health at Home webinar series to help.

Whether you are looking for healthful tips in the kitchen or strategies for your wellness journey, this free class will help you with healthy food choices, getting adequate physical activity, and understanding how stress affects diabetes are all steps you can take to get through those difficult times.

Register for free here:

https://illinois.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpUkcu6upj0rXud528BQqtCH3KclaBo_Sg?fbclid=IwAR3nC0joMDlyY7jiWSxVhR004hlWpf5g1weTIOARWr5Gzg3i2QkF2hUXGhQ