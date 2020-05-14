COVID-19
U of I Counseling Center hosting meditation class

Many of us feel stressed and overwhelmed right now. That’s why the University of Illinois Counseling Center is offering online daily guided activities to help you master mindfulness.

One of the best ways to process emotions is through meditation.

Today’s session is on Zoom at 4:15 p.m. :

