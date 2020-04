RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police arrested a man for crashing his car into a house and then leaving the scene.

The crash happened near Arcadia Drive and Winding Lane around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Police say the driver, 27-year-old Devontay Sawyer, crashed through the front of the house. Lt. Justin Bouse said the car almost completely went through the side, hitting a bedroom along the way.