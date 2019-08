Can be found on Amazon on Kindle (paperback expected in September) Contact: Dani@therubylight.com or TheRubyLight.com

Outline: book is an autobiography and chronicle or my pain and chronic illness issues and displays what happens to your body, mind, and identity when pain lasts for years

1. What happened to me? (Horse related nerve injury that lasted 16 years)

2. How does chronic pain affect your identity?

3. Why does someone grieve the loss of pain?

4. Where can you find the book?