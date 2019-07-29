National Avocado Day Preview: Fresh Guacamole

1: National Avocado Day is Wednesday, July 31 — celebrate by making guacamole at home 2. Ingredients needed 3. Step-by-step process of how to make guacamole at home 4. Ways to enjoy homemade guacamole Props/Demonstration Ideas: • Sarah will demo how to make guacamole • Props: o Ingredients: ▪ 3-4 ripe avocados ▪ Diced tomatoes ▪ Freshly minced onion ▪ Cilantro ▪ 1-2 Limes cut and ready to squeeze and/or lime juice ▪ Diced jalapeno ▪ Salt and Pepper shakers ▪ Burrito bowl ▪ Tortilla chips o All tools necessary to make the guac and show the preparation process, for example: ▪ Ingredients ready for display/use (listed above) ▪ Clear bowls to set ingredients in ▪ Large mixing bowl ▪ Prepared burrito bowl ▪ Bob the Tool ▪ Pancheros packaging materials (as needed) ▪ Pancheros sign/logo and clear display stand ▪ Table cloth ▪ Knife to halve avocados
