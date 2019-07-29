Breaking News
Police investigate discovery of body

National Avocado Day Preview: Fresh Guacamole

MORNING SHOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

1: National Avocado Day is Wednesday, July 31 — celebrate by making guacamole at home 2. Ingredients needed 3. Step-by-step process of how to make guacamole at home 4. Ways to enjoy homemade guacamole Props/Demonstration Ideas: • Sarah will demo how to make guacamole • Props: o Ingredients: ▪ 3-4 ripe avocados ▪ Diced tomatoes ▪ Freshly minced onion ▪ Cilantro ▪ 1-2 Limes cut and ready to squeeze and/or lime juice ▪ Diced jalapeno ▪ Salt and Pepper shakers ▪ Burrito bowl ▪ Tortilla chips o All tools necessary to make the guac and show the preparation process, for example: ▪ Ingredients ready for display/use (listed above) ▪ Clear bowls to set ingredients in ▪ Large mixing bowl ▪ Prepared burrito bowl ▪ Bob the Tool ▪ Pancheros packaging materials (as needed) ▪ Pancheros sign/logo and clear display stand ▪ Table cloth ▪ Knife to halve avocados

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER