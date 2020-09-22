Morning Rounds: Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month with Christie Clinic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — September is Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month.

This year, health experts estimate 98,000 women will be diagnosed with a gynecologic cancer and 30,000 will die from the disease.

Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month provides an important opportunity to draw attention to this important women’s health issue and offers vital information on risk cancers, warning signs, and prevention strategies.

Nurse Practitioner Kathy Getty joined WCIA’s Morning Show to tell us all we need to know about this disease.