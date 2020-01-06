Kidcaster: Izzy & Zooey Mallast

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Capitol Connection
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois welcomes new Executive Director
Top Stories
Fire department reflects on record-breaking year
Walkers detoured during improvements
Firefighters investigate smoke in house attic
Carle’s first phase of reconstruction complete
Target 3
Investigative Reporting-Contact Us
Top Stories
Nielsen guitar pick promoted lobbying firm website
Top Stories
Inspector General investigating rock star
Top Stories
Syverson secured rare Senate floor access for rock star who promoted casino
Company poised to build casino buys insurance through Syverson’s agency
Syverson donors, business partner win big in casino deal
WATCH: Video store arrest leaves officers injured
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Chilly Monday w/Sunshine & Morning Frost
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7 Day Forecast
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Mostly Sunny & Cool
Teenager helps with Hurricane Dorian cleanup
Kidcaster: Kyle and Kayla Dunavan
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Illini win 1,800th game in program history, in rout of Purdue
Top Stories
LIVE Pregame: Purdue visits State Farm Center
Top Stories
Illini downplay shooting woes
HS Scoreboard (1/4/20)
Full Court Friday (1-3-20)
Brown thankful for journey, looks ahead to next step
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
New Year and New You at Expressions
Top Stories
Cycling Offered at Champaign Fitness Center
Top Stories
Stepping Up Program at Parkland College
Reel Talk Exclusive Interview with Director Jay Roach
New Year’s Financial Resolutions
Trent Meacham Basketball Camp
Community
2019 Gift of Life
Calendar
Home and Garden Expo
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Toys for Tots 2019 Toy Drive
WCIA 3 Day of Giving 2019
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
Home for the Holidays
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Out of the Rain Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
Kidcaster: Izzy & Zooey Mallast
MORNING SHOW
Posted:
Jan 6, 2020 / 10:43 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 6, 2020 / 10:50 AM CST
Kidcasters Izzy and Zooey Mallast gave us today’s forecast.
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions