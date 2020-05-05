Kidcaster Greyson Hillard gave us today’s Forecast.

Due to social distancing guidelines issued at the State and Federal levels for the foreseeable future to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, we unfortunately will not be able to have KidCasters and their guests come to the station. When things go back to normal, we will continue to schedule them for every Monday morning during the 9:00 AM hour of The Morning Show.

Until that happens, we thought it would be fun to have video submissions of kids giving their own forecasts! We will show these during the Monday morning timeslot in the 9:00 AM hour of The Morning Show and share them on social media as well!

Record a video of your child’s forecast, the more creative, the better! Since many kids and parents have free time, maybe make it fun craft activity!

Submit your kids’ video to Jack Gerfen at jgerfen@wcia.com or Adam Claibon at aclaibon@wcia.com.