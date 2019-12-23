Kidcaster: Aaryav Chopra

The latest Star Wars film and a true life expose start on area screens this week. Film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski joined us in studio to review the films.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Starts Friday) The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. J.J. Abrams hits all of the right notes, delivering the spectacle fans crave as well as heart-tugging moments with characters old and new alike. A satisfying conclusion that was worth the wait. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 141 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, ONA, SAV.