DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) —Danville’s historic Harwal Hotel on W Harrison St. is set to be demolished.

City leaders say they will begin the work today. If the weather permits, they hope it will be done by the end of the month.

Work is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. During this time, the intersection of Walnut and Harrison streets will be closed.