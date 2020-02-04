Healthy Living: Tortilla cups with eggs

Registered Dietitian Beth Peralta joined us in studio here to make quick and easy Tortilla cups with eggs in today’s Healthy Living.

Makes 3 servings (2 egg cups per serving)

•4, 6-inch flour tortillas

•4 eggs

•1/4 cup mushrooms, chopped

•1/4 cup bell peppers, chopped

•1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

1.Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2.Cut each tortilla in half and then in half again. This will result in four equal pieces per tortilla.

3.Spray six muffin tin cups with non-stick cooking spray. Overlap two to three pieces of tortilla in each muffin tin to cover completely and create a cup. Press into muffin tin. Spray with nonstick cooking spray.

4.Bake tortilla cups for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

5.Mix eggs, mushrooms, bell peppers and black pepper in a medium mixing bowl.

6.Pour egg mixture equally into tortilla cups.

7.Cook for 20-25 minutes or until eggs are cooked through.

Optional: Top with salsa, green onions, or sour cream.Nutrition analysis (per serving, 2 egg cups): 230 calories, 10g fat, 310 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrates, 0 g fiber, 13 g protein

More recipes can be found at University of Illinois Extension’s website: https://go.illinois.edu/EatMoveSave