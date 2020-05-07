Healthy Living: Recipe substitutes

With resources being limited and less trips to the grocery store, you may be missing key ingredients for your favorite meal. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Beth Peralta with the U of I Extension joined us over video chat to share recipe substitutions.

· Replacing eggs

o Eggs are one of the trickier ingredients to replace in a recipe. Focus on what the ingredient does in the recipe to make the smart choice! Each substitution below can replace one egg.

· For binding ingredients together, like in a meatloaf:

o Mix 3 Tablespoons of water with 1 Tablespoon chia seed or flax seed, let sit for five minutes, OR

o Mix 2 Tablespoons warm water with 1 packet plain gelatin

· For giving texture and leavening, like in cookies:

o Mix 1 Tablespoon water + ½ teaspoon baking powder + 1 Tablespoon vinegar, OR

o Mix 1 ½ Tablespoons water + 1 ½ Tablespoons oil + 1 teaspoon baking powder

· For moisture, like in pancakes or quick breads;

o ¼ cup mashed banana, avocado, applesauce, silken tofu or pumpkin puree

· Other options when whole eggs are unavailable:

o 2 egg whites, OR

o ¼ cup egg substitute

· Help with your baking projects

o 1 teaspoon of baking powder: use ¼ teaspoon baking soda + 5/8 teaspoon cream of tartar

o 1 Tablespoon cornstarch: use 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

o ½ teaspoon cream of tartar: use 1 ½ teaspoon lemon juice or vinegar

· Replacing your favorite sandwich toppings

o If you’re out of mayo, ketchup, or barbecue sauce – these substitutes will make a big difference!

o Instead of 1 cup mayonnaise, try 1 cup of sour cream, plain yogurt, or blended cottage cheese.

o For 1 cup ketchup, try 1 cup tomato sauce + ½ cup sugar + 2 Tablespoons vinegar

o To replace 1 cup barbecue sauce, try ¾ cup ketchup + 2 Tablespoons mustard + 2 Tablespoons brown sugar

· Stretching your budget for fresh and frozen meats

o Choose canned meat, such as chicken or tuna, in recipes like enchiladas or tuna patties. Drain and rinse with water to reduce some of the sodium (salt).

o For recipes with ground meats, reduce the meat in ½ and replace the remaining with beans, cooked lentils, or vegetables. This works great with sloppy joes, spaghetti sauce, and taco fillings!

For more information on recipe substitutions, University of Illinois Extension has a fact sheet which can be found here: https://extension.illinois.edu/sites/default/files/substitutions_for_common_ingredients_0_0.pdf