Healthy Living: Fall & Winter Salad

Fall and winter are the times when people want to make heavy soups and dishes, but what about when you want a salad?
Registered dietitian, Beth Peralta showed us how to incorporate those fall and winter flavors in a tasty salad in today’s Healthy Living
Winter fruit and spinach salad Ingredients
· 4 cups fresh spinach
· 1 medium ripe pear, thinly sliced
· 1/4 cup dried cranberry
· Quarter of a red onion, thinly sliced
· 2 Tbsp chopped pecans or other nuts (optional)
· 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated or shaved
Citrus Dressing
· 1/4 cup oil
· 1/4 cup orange juice
· 1 tsp orange zest (optional)
· 1 tsp sugar or honey
· 1/4 tsp ground black pepper