Healthy Living: Fall & Winter Salad

Fall and winter are the times when people want to make heavy soups and dishes, but what about when you want a salad?



Registered dietitian, Beth Peralta showed us how to incorporate those fall and winter flavors in a tasty salad in today’s Healthy Living

Winter fruit and spinach salad Ingredients

· 4 cups fresh spinach

· 1 medium ripe pear, thinly sliced

· 1/4 cup dried cranberry

· Quarter of a red onion, thinly sliced

· 2 Tbsp chopped pecans or other nuts (optional)

· 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated or shaved

Citrus Dressing

· 1/4 cup oil

· 1/4 cup orange juice

· 1 tsp orange zest (optional)

· 1 tsp sugar or honey

· 1/4 tsp ground black pepper