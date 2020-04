CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) —Warm up those vocal chords and get ready to sing for the CU Sing a Song Sing-Along.

The virtual sing-along event hosted by Chambanamoms.com is tomorrow from 4-4:30 p-m. Join ChambanaMoms, Krannert Center, Champaign-Urbana teachers, and other community partners to participate in a lively rendition of the beloved Sesame Street classic Sing!