Friday Jams: Wayne Acton

Two of the best written films of the year are out on screens this week. Film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski joined us on set to talk about The Irishman and Knives out in today's Friday Flicks.

The Irishman. Robert De Niro stars as Frank Sheeran, a World War II veteran who becomes a confidante to mob boss Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) who in turn introduces him to Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). The friendships he develops with these two men ultimately leads to Sheeran have to make moral compromises that haunt him. A genuine classic, this is an immersive film that's surprisingly relatable as the decisions Sheeran makes are made with the best of intentions yet the moral cost proves too great. Some of the best work from all involved. 4 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 209 minutes