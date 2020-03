The latest animated feature from Pixar and an adaptation of a classic novel start on area screens this weekend. Here to review Onward and Emma are film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

Emma (Starts Friday) In this new adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, a well-meaning but selfish young woman (Anya Taylor-Joy) meddles in the love lives of her friends in England during the early 1800’s. Vibrantly told, director Autumn de Wilde mines the social hypocrisy that’s front-and-center in Austen’s work with great success, bringing out the novel’s wry humor and pointed commentary to great effect. Taylor-Joy is luminous in the role and her supporting cast, including Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn, Mia Goth and Josh O’Connor, shine as well. 4 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG. 125 minutes. AMC-C.