Friday Jams: The Filthy Janes

A surprisingly moving sports film and a crass exploitation flick are on area movie screens this weekend. Here to review The Way Back and The Hunt is film critic Chuck Koplinski.

The Hunt (Starts Friday) Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. This is a rather slick piece of exploitive cinema that gives voice to hate from both the right and the left, but never clearly stating its intent, which may simply be that if both sides continue to spout hate and make faulty assumptions about the other, we are ultimately doomed. Unfortunately, any message director Craig Zobel may be offering up is lost in his clumsy execution and the script’s muddled intent. 1 Star (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 89 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.