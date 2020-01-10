Friday Jams: Jasmine Thurmond

A riveting war film and a movie about social injustice start on area screens this week. Her to review 1917 and Just Mercy is film critic Chuck Koplinski.

1917 (Starts Friday) Two young British soldiers (Dean-Charles Chapman & George MacKay) during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers' brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Sam Mendes’ approach of filming most of the movie as one continuous take is ambitious and lends an immediacy to the story that’s effective. While it loses a bit of steam at the end, this is still a worthwhile testament to the horrors of war. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 119 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.