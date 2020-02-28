Friday Jams: Hot Sauce Universe

A remake of a classic horror film and a political thriller on Netflix are available for viewing this weekend. Film critics Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell reviewed The Invisible Man and The Last Thing He Wanted.

The Invisible Man (Starts Friday) When Cecilia's (Elizabeth Moss) abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Though there are some impressive action set pieces and one genuinely frightening moment, the lax pacing prevents us from ever getting truly invested in the characters or their plights. 2 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 124 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.