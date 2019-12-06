Friday Jams: Emily Anne

Two powerful but very different dramas were reviewed by film critics Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell in today's Friday Flicks: Dark waters and Marriage Story.

Dark Waters (Starts Friday) Based on a true story, Mark Ruffalo plays Robert Bilott, a corporate defense attorney for large chemical corporations who flips sides when he takes the case of a Pennsylvania farmer and sues DuPont for poisoning his land and that of the surrounding community. A quiet sense of outrage courses through this film and Ruffalo keeps it on track with an unassuming, tenacious turn that is a portrait of true heroism. Of all the recent films devoted to social justice, this is the best. 4 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 126 minutes. AMC-C, SAV.