Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
National News
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Final Tackle Hunger
Top Stories
Plans begin to create natural disaster mitigation
Public uncertain about jail consolidation
Bear Down Lowdown, Bears vs. Chargers – En Espanol
Bear Down Lowdown, Bears vs. Chargers
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Wall
Target 3
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Tackle Hunger
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Illini soccer falls to Wisconsin
Top Stories
Illini seek redemption against Purdue
Top Stories
Illini Basketball looks to compete defensively
Stanley wins Athlete of the Week
Al Hrabosky on Cardinals and MLB
Hansen leads nation in forced fumbles
ciLiving
Community
Calendar
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Jersey Boys Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Out of the Rain Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Video Center
Broadcasts
Capitol Connection
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Mother arrested for child’s death
Friday Jams: Black Eyed Lillies
MORNING SHOW
Posted:
Oct 25, 2019 / 11:04 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 25, 2019 / 11:04 AM CDT
The Black Eyed Lillies came on set for today’s Friday Jams
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER