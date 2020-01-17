Friday Flicks: Troop Zero & Critic’s Choice Awards

Chuck and Pam are back from Hollywood! They attended the Critics Choice Awards and told us all about it. They also shared what they thought about Amazon’s newest film, Troop Zero.

Troop Zero – In rural 1977 Georgia, a misfit girl dreams of life in outer space. When a competition offers her a chance to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime. The film tries to come off as sweet and poignant but tries too hard to sell these sentiments and ultimately comes off as disengenuous. 2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski)