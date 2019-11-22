Friday Flicks: “Frozen II” & “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An unusual biography and a highly anticipated sequel are on area screens this week. Film critics Chuck and Pam review “Frozen II” & “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” in Friday Flicks.

Frozen 2

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Kristoff (voices by Kristin Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad & Jonathan Groff) leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Much of the magic is present from the first film what with a couple of memorable songs (“Some Things Never Change,” “Lost in the Woods”), an intriguing story and scene-stealing moments from Gad’s Olaf. The pace flags a bit in the middle but not so much that the youngsters will notice. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG. 103 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, ONA, SAV.



A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Starts Friday) Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) and journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys). Modestly executed, the film’s simple and powerful message is strongly delivered and timely. Hanks gives one of the best performances of his career as he disappears into Rogers, giving a heartfelt, sincere turn that buoys the film. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG. 108 minutes. AMC-C, SAV.