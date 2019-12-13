Friday Flicks: Jumanji and Richard Jewell

A fact-based drama and a sequel start on area screens this week. Here to review Richard Jewell and Jumanji: The Next Level on set were film critics Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell.

Richard Jewell (Starts Friday) American security guard Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist. Director Clint Eastwood takes an unassuming approach and allows this modern tragedy to unfold. A great cast, including Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde and Kathy Bates, give unvarnished, humanistic turns but Hauser steals the film. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 129 minutes. AMC-C, SAV.

Jumanji: The Next Level (Starts Friday) In this sequel to the 2017 hit the original players (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillian & Kevin Hart) return but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Rated PG-13. 123 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, ONA, SAV.