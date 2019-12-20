Food Facts: Pineapple sweet potato casserole

Registered dietitian, Laura Jacob, joined us on set to make a healthy twist on a popular holiday dish in today’s Food Facts.

Ingredients:

3 lbs sweet potatoes (about 6 medium-large)

2- 8 oz cans crushed pineapple in juice, undrained

½ tsp ground cinnamon

4 tsp butter-flavored sprinkles

1/3 cup chopped pecans

1 cup mini marshmallows

Directions:

Bake sweet potatoes on a sheet pan at 400 degrees for about 45 minutes or until tender. Cool, then peel and cut into bite-sized pieces.

Place potatoes in a large bowl and toss with the remaining ingredients except the marshmallows.

Coat a 2.5 quart casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray, and place the sweet potato mixture in the dish. Top with marshmallows.



Bake at 350 for 35-40 minutes, until the sweet potato mixture is bubbly and the top is lightly browned. If the top starts to brown too quickly, loosely cover the dish with foil during the last 10 minutes of baking. Serve hot.

This dish makes 12 servings.

Nutrition facts per serving: 150 calories, 2 g fat, 33 g carb, 100 mg sodium, 4 g fiber, 3 g protein, 435% daily value vitamin A, 44% daily value vitamin C, 17% daily value potassium.

(Traditional sweet potato casserole per serving is about 250 calories and 12 g fat).