Registered dietitian Larry Williams joined us in the kitchen to make a healthy orange chicken in today’s Food Facts.

Generally Orange Chicken

· 1 lb chicken tenders or chicken breast

· 1 c crushed Cheddar Cheese flavor

Simple Seven Quinoa chips

· ¼ t red pepper flakes (optional)

· ¼ t garlic powder

· 2 eggs, beaten

Cut chicken in to nuggets. In a zip lock bag, combine crushed chips, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes. In a medium size, beat eggs. Place chicken nuggets first in with eggs and coat. Remove chicken and place in chip mix bag and coat. Place coated nuggets in air fryer, cooking for until they reach desired texture.

While chicken is cooking, mix your sauce.

Sauce

· ½ c vinegar

· ½ c water

· 1 ½ T sugar substitute

· 1 ½ T brown sugar substitute

· 1 ½ T mustard

· 6 T canola butter, melted

· ½ c green onion, sliced

· 1¼ c reduced sugar or sugar free catsup

· 3 T Worcestershire sauce

· ¾ c reduced sugar or sugar free orange marmalade mixed with ¼ c water

· Salt and pepper to taste

Combine ingredients in a medium sized bowl or pan, whisking until combined. Heat microwave for the bowl, stove top for the pan) until thickened.

Place chicken nuggets over cauliflower rice, topping with sauce.