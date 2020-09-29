Fishermen pay tribute to veterans

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) —If you know a veteran, this could be your chance to honor them. Veterans can be nominated for an exclusive fishing trip on Lake Shelbyville for November 21st.

Twelve finalists will be chosen and will receive dinner and drinks at the VFW in Sullivan, gift cards, giveaways and more. The event will be 8:00 am- 3:00 pm.



Nominations must be in by November 1st. Forms can be sent by way of mail to Chip’s Marine 1068 CR 1025 N Sullivan, IL 61951. Forms can also be dropped off or even e-mailed to chipsmarine2@yahoo.com. The form is below:

If you have any questions, contact Chip’s Marine at 217-728-2610.