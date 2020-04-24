CU Sing a Song-Along

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) —Warm up those vocal chords and get ready to sing for the CU Sing a Song Sing-Along.



The virtual sing-along event hosted by Chambanamoms.com is tomorrow from 4-4:30 p-m. Join ChambanaMoms, Krannert Center, Champaign-Urbana teachers, and other community partners to participate in a lively rendition of the beloved Sesame Street classic Sing!

Local Musician and Music Educator Brandon T. Washington, will lead a heartwarming rendition of this 1971 tune as everyone is encouraged to sing out from their sidewalks, driveways, windows, or balconies.

Families are invited to post videos into the event page on Facebook and it will be gathered into one song later on.

You can find the lyrics and music here: https://www.chambanamoms.com/2020/04/16/champaign-urbana-singalong/