URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Crews were on the scene of a house that caught fire around 1:30 this morning.

It happened near Scottswood Dr. and Green St. in Urbana.

Several fire departments responded to the scene —including Urbana, Champaign, Edge-Scott, and Carroll fire protection district.

Firefighters say the homeowners were inside the house at the time, but they were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters say the house is destroyed. Crews are investigating what happened.