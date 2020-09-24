Community listening sessions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) —The City of Champaign and the Champaign Police Department announced their first community listening session.

The listening sessions will be used to gather information from the public so it can be shared with the City Council as they make future public safety policy decisions to best address the needs, interests, and values of our community.

Each session will include Chief of Police Anthony Cobb and Police command staff, City Manager Dorothy David and elected City officials. The listening sessions will be led by a moderator who will help facilitate these important community dialogues.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in any of the following listening sessions:

Thursday, Sept. 24, 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 1-3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9, 1-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6-8 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend and provide their comments during any of the Zoom sessions. The sessions will also be available for live viewing on CGTV (Comcast and i3 Broadband channel 5, U-verse channel 99) and live streamed on the City’s website champaignil.gov/CGTV. Each session will be recorded and available for future on-demand viewing on the City’s website.