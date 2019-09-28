Chews and News Podcast: Cracked

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cracked: The Egg Came First, a Champaign-based restaurant, will be opening its first location outside of Central Illinois.

The restaurant will hold a grand opening at its new Chicago location, 1359 N. Milwaukee Avenue, on October 8. A soft opening for family and friends has been scheduled for October 1-4.

Cracked got its start as a food truck offering breakfast in Champaign-Urbana, and opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 619 E. Green Street in 2017.

In a new episode of the Chews and News Podcast airing September 30, owner Daniel Krause and general manager Elliott West will share a look back at Cracked’s creation and their plans for its future.