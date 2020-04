RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– A man has been arrested for crashing his car into a house and leaving the scene.

It happened near Arcadia Drive and Winding Lane at around 2:00 a.m. Police say the driver was 27-year-old Devontay Sawyer of Rantoul.

When officers arrived, they found the home heavily damaged.

Officials say three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.



Sawyer was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident as well as other traffic related offenses.