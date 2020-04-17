Ag Answers: Paycheck protection program

(WCIA)–Some relief could be coming for farmers.

The CARES Actset aside $9.5 Billion of the $2 Trillion for agriculture producers who have been impacted by coronavirus. Programs using this money are being announced and developed by the USDA. They recently announced the were buying produce and dairy items that were being dumped due to loss of contracts and these are to be distributed to food banks.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is a Small Business Administration loan program that can be used to pay farm employee wages. The loan will be forgiven if the loan is used for wages or other approved business expenses during the period of economic shutdown. It is retroactive from April 3 and is a loan up to 2.5 times the average monthly payroll expenses.

For the USDA programs, your local Farm Service Agency will have the most current information and remember most of these programs are still being developed. For the PPP, you need to contact your local Small Business Administration facility or go on online to: www.sba.gov.

The Farmdoc team is continuing to hold “Coronavirus and Ag” seminars on a frequent basis. You can sign up to be notified of upcoming seminars at the Farmdoc Daily website. You can register for a link to the weekly calls by going to our website – go.Illinois.edu/dmp and clicking on “Events” where you will find the Virtual Help Desk register button.