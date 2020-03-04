3-Minute-Grill: Steak Diane

Jim McGowan with Old Time Meat & Deli joined us in the kitchen to make a Steak Diane in today’s 3-Minute-Grill.

Recipe:

· 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

· 1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

· Four 3-ounce beef tenderloin medallions, pounded 3/4 inch thick

· Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

· 1 small shallot, minced

· 1 garlic clove, minced

· 1/4 pound button mushrooms, sliced 1/4 inch thick

· 1/4 cup Cognac or other brandy

· 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

· 1/4 cup heavy cream

· 1/4 cup veal demiglace (see Note)

· 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

· 1 tablespoon finely chopped scallions

· 1 teaspoon finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

· Hot sauce, such as Tabasco

· Step 1

· In a large skillet, melt the butter in the olive oil. Season the meat with salt and pepper and cook over high heat until lightly browned on the bottom, about 1 minute. Turn the medallions and cook for 45 seconds longer, then transfer to a plate and tent with foil.

· Step 2

Add the shallot and garlic to the skillet and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 20 seconds. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the Cognac and carefully ignite it with a long match. When the flames die down, add the mustard and cream and

stir over moderate heat for 1 minute. Whisk in the veal demiglace, Worcestershire sauce, scallions and parsley and season with salt, pepper and hot sauce.

Step 3

· Add the meat and any accumulated juices to the saucepan and turn to coat. Simmer until heated through, about 1 minute. Transfer the meat to plates, spoon the sauce on top and serve.