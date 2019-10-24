3-Minute-Grill: Spicy Beef Stir Fry

Jim McGowan from Old Time Meat & Deli made Spicy Beef Stir Fry in today’s 3-Minute-Grill.

Recipe:

8 oz uncooked vermicelli

1 ½ cup orange juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons sugar

¾ teaspoon five-spice powder

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

¾ lb boneless beef sirloin steak, cut into thin bite-size strips

1 medium onion, cut into 16 wedges

1 clove garlic, minced

1 small red bell pepper, cut into thin bite-size strips (about 1 cup)



Steps:

Cook vermicelli as directed on package. Drain; cover to keep warm.

Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix orange juice, cornstarch, soy sauce, sugar, five-spice powder and pepper flakes until well blended; set aside.

Heat 10-inch nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add beef, onion and garlic; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until beef is desired doneness and onion is crisp-tender.

Add and bell pepper; cover and cook 2 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are crisp-tender. Add cornstarch mixture; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until bubbly and thickened. Serve over vermicelli.