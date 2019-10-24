3-Minute-Grill: Spicy Beef Stir Fry

Jim McGowan from Old Time Meat & Deli made Spicy Beef Stir Fry in today’s 3-Minute-Grill.
Recipe:
8 oz uncooked vermicelli
1 ½ cup orange juice
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons sugar
¾ teaspoon five-spice powder
1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
¾ lb boneless beef sirloin steak, cut into thin bite-size strips
1 medium onion, cut into 16 wedges
1 clove garlic, minced
1 small red bell pepper, cut into thin bite-size strips (about 1 cup)
Steps:
Cook vermicelli as directed on package. Drain; cover to keep warm.
Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix orange juice, cornstarch, soy sauce, sugar, five-spice powder and pepper flakes until well blended; set aside.
Heat 10-inch nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add beef, onion and garlic; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until beef is desired doneness and onion is crisp-tender.
Add and bell pepper; cover and cook 2 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are crisp-tender. Add cornstarch mixture; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until bubbly and thickened. Serve over vermicelli.